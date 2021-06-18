 Skip to main content
CCTEC 2021 graduates
CCTEC 2021 graduates

Brandon Carson Automotive Technology

Luciano Cruz Automotive Technology

Erick Cuevas-Tellez Automotive Technology

Austin Ditzel Automotive Technology

Todd Garron Automotive Technology

Alexander Grafals Automotive Technology

Ryan Hicks Automotive Technology

Cameron Ippolito Automotive Technology

Oscar Joaquin Automotive Technology

Anthony Kapitanic Automotive Technology

Dylon Lockman Automotive Technology

Alexis Miranda Automotive Technology

Julio Perez Automotive Technology

Leonardo Perez Automotive Technology

Victor Rodriguez Automotive Technology

Andrew Rupiza Automotive Technology

Aalbert Sanchez Automotive Technology

Elenia Santiago Automotive Technology

Keith Shimp Automotive Technology

Ruben Acevedo Construction Trades

Cameron Broughton Construction Trades

Tayjoun Brown Construction Trades

Vincent Coralluzzo Construction Trades

Christopher Fanelli Construction Trades

MiguelAngel Garcia Construction Trades

Konnor Green Construction Trades

Malachi Griffin Construction Trades

Mitchell Hartman Construction Trades

Aidan Kiley Construction Trades

Jackson Ludwig Construction Trades

Atavius McGriff Construction Trades

Jake Mendibles Construction Trades

Kobe Moore Construction Trades

Jason Patten Jr. Construction Trades

Alexis Prado-Cano Construction Trades

Christopher Rivera Construction Trades

Dorothy Williams Construction Trades

Aracelis Colon-Rosario Cosmetology

Arelis Emiliano-Villegas Cosmetology

Mellanie Flores Cosmetology

Jessica Gonzalez Cosmetology

Gianna Jenkins Cosmetology

Ninnel Morales Cosmetology

Gabrielle Niles Cosmetology

Briana Olivero Cosmetology

Fernanda Ortiz-Sandoval Cosmetology

Tania Perez-Venegas Cosmetology

Melanie Robertson Cosmetology

Sara Robison Cosmetology

Xitlalit Rodriguez Cosmetology

Linda Rosas Cosmetology

Camelia Silva-Velez Cosmetology

Mya Torres Cosmetology

Breanna Vanaman Cosmetology

Alexsia Almodovar Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Sarina Britton Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Cassidy Cope Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Gabriella DeFrancisco Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Lisbeth Esteban Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Maria Gomez-Luna Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Jezanie Lopez Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Ariana Mercado Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Shania Ordaz Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Madeline Rosas Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Kyra Schischkin Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Joshua Schlosser Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Adreana Stevenson Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Marissa Tirrell Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Layla Velez Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Alayla Watson Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Trinity Bagnati Engineering Technology

Kareem Boulware Engineering Technology

Nazario Butler Engineering Technology

Trista Cleaves Engineering Technology

Henry Conde Engineering Technology

Isabella Edwards Engineering Technology

Caleb Fallows Engineering Technology

Sara Fifth Engineering Technology

Michael Flaville Engineering Technology

Luis Garcia-Baez Engineering Technology

Brian Grant Engineering Technology

Vlad Groshev Engineering Technology

Noah Jones Engineering Technology

Nathaniel Jordan Engineering Technology

Jack Kruger Engineering Technology

Onur Kurt Engineering Technology

Elizabeth Lascarez Engineering Technology

Brandon Lombardi Engineering Technology

Scott Lyman Engineering Technology

Prateek Malladi Engineering Technology

Miguel Martinez Engineering Technology

Cameron Mason Engineering Technology

Fernanda Mendoza-Chavez Engineering Technology

Moises Morales Engineering Technology

Alfred Nanni Engineering Technology

Tiziana Olivero Engineering Technology

Haleigh Purich Engineering Technology

Ian Ramos Engineering Technology

Dulce Rivera Engineering Technology

Ryder Rivera Engineering Technology

Joshua Schaffer Engineering Technology

Jordan Silvestri Engineering Technology

Connor Thomas Engineering Technology

Destiny Thompson Engineering Technology

Anthony Tramontana Engineering Technology

Dominick Vargo Engineering Technology

Luke Vastano Engineering Technology

Jason Wheeler Engineering Technology

Ronald Barnabei Health Sciences and Medicine

Jonah Bond Health Sciences and Medicine

Meredith Bond Health Sciences and Medicine

Ashley Burkey Health Sciences and Medicine

Mathieu Carroll Health Sciences and Medicine

Thalia Cruz Health Sciences and Medicine

Sofia D'Arrigo Health Sciences and Medicine

Aleikza Diaz Health Sciences and Medicine

Naidely Diaz Cruz Health Sciences and Medicine

Amber Dickinson Health Sciences and Medicine

Caleb Gandy Health Sciences and Medicine

Aniah Gibbons-German Health Sciences and Medicine

Sam Hand Health Sciences and Medicine

Destinee Hawkins Health Sciences and Medicine

Olivia Herchelroth Health Sciences and Medicine

Jocelyn Jones Health Sciences and Medicine

Zareiah Jones Health Sciences and Medicine

Brianna King Health Sciences and Medicine

Sachira Matias-Feliciano Health Sciences and Medicine

Korrine Maurer Health Sciences and Medicine

Melody Mercado Health Sciences and Medicine

Alaina Merighi Health Sciences and Medicine

Jessica Michel Health Sciences and Medicine

Abigail Moore Health Sciences and Medicine

Kateryna Pasichnyk Health Sciences and Medicine

Dhara Patel Health Sciences and Medicine

Zeel Patel Health Sciences and Medicine

Briana Pettus Health Sciences and Medicine

Julia Piekielko Health Sciences and Medicine

Kayley Price Health Sciences and Medicine

Mackenzy Robbins Health Sciences and Medicine

Taylor Rothmel Health Sciences and Medicine

Mekhi Sanchez Health Sciences and Medicine

Samantha Serrano Health Sciences and Medicine

Gianna Smith Health Sciences and Medicine

Miriellys Taveras Health Sciences and Medicine

Emily Venturi Health Sciences and Medicine

Joy Asselta Information Technology

Steven Beltran Information Technology

Jose De Carvalho Chanez Information Technology

Gino Costanzo Information Technology

Joshua Cruzan-Cecilia Information Technology

Joshua Finger Information Technology

Milene Gomez Information Technology

Michael Green Information Technology

Alexander Harkins Information Technology

Daniel Higgins Information Technology

Bryce Hollenbeck Information Technology

Macy Lambert Information Technology

Steven McCaslin Information Technology

Hunter McChesney Information Technology

Marvin Mutts Information Technology

Alana Preidt Information Technology

Jordan Wilson Information Technology

Angela Yacabell Information Technology

Julie Zhu Information Technology

Carley Corbett Law Enforcement

Victoria Crespo Law Enforcement

Mariah Figueroa Law Enforcement

Jasmine Flores Law Enforcement

Colin Green Law Enforcement

Jose Jimenez Law Enforcement

Dylan Jones Law Enforcement

Anthony Kristovich Law Enforcement

Sydney Lambert Law Enforcement

Kenneth Loadholt Law Enforcement

Julia Lotkowska Law Enforcement

Millie Martinez Sosa Law Enforcement

Noemi Montiel-Hernandez Law Enforcement

Jenna Moore Law Enforcement

Samantha Rodriguez Law Enforcement

Devin Sansalone Law Enforcement

Alise Webb Law Enforcement

Angelina Weber Law Enforcement

Emily Collins Studio Production and Broadcasting

Lilly Fisher Studio Production and Broadcasting

Ronald Franceschini Studio Production and Broadcasting

Sasha Fuentes Studio Production and Broadcasting

Grace Halter Studio Production and Broadcasting

Courtney Hand Studio Production and Broadcasting

Kyleigh Johnson Studio Production and Broadcasting

Juliet Leos Studio Production and Broadcasting

Steven Likanchuk Studio Production and Broadcasting

Roxana Lopez-Morales Studio Production and Broadcasting

Holly Lyman Studio Production and Broadcasting

Isabella Negron Studio Production and Broadcasting

Alissa Sherban Studio Production and Broadcasting

Kyla Smith Studio Production and Broadcasting

Alexis Spencer Studio Production and Broadcasting

Mya Thomas Studio Production and Broadcasting

Natasha Williams Studio Production and Broadcasting

Jacob Butcher Welding Engineering

Brenden Cooke Welding Engineering

Marley Cruz Welding Engineering

Jake Giannini Welding Engineering

Jacob Godlewski Welding Engineering

Zachary Gonzalez Welding Engineering

Zion Gonzalez Welding Engineering

Corbin Hedges Welding Engineering

Paul Levick Welding Engineering

Marcos Martinez-Merino Welding Engineering

Manuel Matias-Perez Welding Engineering

Christopher McCormick Welding Engineering

David Medina Welding Engineering

Michael Petersen Welding Engineering

Kevin Ramos-Lopez Welding Engineering

Bryce Riggs Welding Engineering

Ricardo Robinson Welding Engineering

Elijah Stevens Welding Engineering

Evan Warwick Welding Engineering

Rebekah Garrison STRIVE

Kassidy Honaker STRIVE

Anthony Hunter STRIVE

Kanazsha Johnson STRIVE

Nicholas Mattioli STRIVE

Thais Vaquero STRIVE

