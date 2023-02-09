When late-night host James Corden leaves his post this spring, CBS reportedly will replace his "The Late Late Show" with a reboot of the game show "@midnight."

The broadcast network is said to be launching a revival of the cable-channel game show with the help of "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who is on board as executive producer, according to trade publications Deadline, the Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The show "@midnight," like Colbert, hails from Comedy Central. The game show debuted on the cable network in 2013 and aired about 600 episodes before ending its run in August 2017 following a mutual decision by Comedy Central, host and executive producer Chris Hardwick and production company Funny or Die.

The reboot reportedly will land in "The Late Late Show's" 12:30 a.m. time slot. The maneuver, Variety said, would cut costs and revive the programming concept controlled by the network's parent company, Paramount Global.

Representatives for CBS declined to comment Wednesday when reached by the Los Angeles Times. Representatives for Paramount and Colbert did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chris Hardwick of "Nerdist" fame hosted the program, which won two Emmys for creative achievement in interactive media social TV experience. The game show posed internet-themed questions to three guest comedians, who competed for points by riffing on the most interesting or absurd social media moments of the day. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hardwick, who was embroiled in an abuse controversy in 2018, is not expected to have direct involvement with the revival.

Corden announced in April that he would be signing off of "The Late Late Show" to pursue other projects. A final episode date has not yet been announced but the show, which has run for 28 years on the network, is expected to end this spring.