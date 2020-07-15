CBS Television and the NAACP have reached an agreement to develop content that tells stories of the African American experience.
The television studio and civil rights organization announced the multi-year agreement in a joint statement Wednesday. The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
CBS will work with the NAACP to form a team to acquire, develop and produce programming to detail inclusive stories.
“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group.
SirusXM to launch Michael Jackson channel: The King of Pop is joining The Boss and Old Blue Eyes on SiriusXM satellite radio.
The month-long Michael Jackson channel was announced Wednesday by the singer's estate.
The channel will feature music from Jackson's albums and from live performances, including his 1988 concerts at London's Wembley Stadium on his Bad Tour.
Around-the-clock King of Pop programming will begin at noon Eastern. Jackson joins SiriusXM channels devoted to artists like Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles and Phish.
Tyra Banks to host 'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”
The supermodel, actor and businesswoman who co-created “America’s Next Top Model” will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer, ABC said late Tuesday.
In a statement, Banks said she’s a fan of the contest's approach of “fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”
Banks lauded Bergeron, host of the show since its 2005 debut, as having set “a powerful stage” and said she’s excited to continue the legacy.
