Cavaliers land Rondo from Lakers to offset loss of Rubio

"He's one of the most competitive guys that I've seen since I've been around and he wants to help this team and he wants to go compete, so he's not satisfied with not playing. He's a good teammate, obviously. He wants come here. He wants to get on the floor and he wants to contribute and help our team become a better team."

Rondo was recently sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test but has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. It's not yet known when he'll join the Cavaliers, who are still working through some logistics with him.

Cleveland hosts Memphis on Tuesday before beginning a six-game, nine-day trip in Portland on Thursday.

Losing the invaluable Rubio to a torn anterior cruciate ligament is a blow for the Cavs. The 31-year-old's impact in less than a half-season with Cleveland was profound whether as a mentor to young starting point guard Darius Garland or his solid leadership on and off the floor.

Rondo has many of those same attributes — and a similar game — to Rubio's, and Bickerstaff believes his addition will offset the loss from becoming overwhelming.