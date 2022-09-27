Cats dumped outside Funny Farm in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Five cats and kittens were dumped in front of Funny Farm Rescue on Sunday night, the second time this has happened in the past month.

At 7:45 p.m., surveillance footage outside the volunteer-based animal sanctuary in Mays Landing captured what appears to be a woman dumping the cats in front of the gate.

Last month, six cats were left outside in cages without a note to separate parents from their young, with Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary's owner, pleading with the public to stop carelessly leaving unattended animals outside of her property.

She said running her sanctuary is tedious because she relies mainly on donations, therefore she isn't built to take in animals unexpectedly.

"We are a private charity and do not get any kind of state or federal funding," Funny Farm wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In the latest incident, the person pulls up in what appears to be an early 2000s blue Honda Civic. She can be seen on video pouring cat food on the ground in front of the gate before leaving the cats unattended without a crate.

Several cats can be seen roaming freely around the front of the property. Two were almost hit by cars, Funny Farm said on Facebook.

Two are also missing, Funny Farm said.

"We are going to prosecute this person for animal abuse and have given this video and other footage to the police," Funny Farm said.

The sanctuary has asked that anyone with information about the dumping call township police, at 609-625-2700, or Zaleski, at 609-742-9410.

Both incidents this year come after one during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which 21 cats were left outside the gate without notice. That incident led the sanctuary to install cameras outside the gate to catch animal dumpers.