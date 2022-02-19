Cate Blanchett to receive Film at Lincoln Center award: Briefs

Lincoln Center will honor Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization's annual fundraising gala.

Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to her on April 25 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival," said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, in a statement. "Ms. Blanchett's career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards."

The previous Chaplin Award Gala, which honored Spike Lee, was postponed more than a year by the pandemic and was ultimately held last September. The Chaplin Award has been given out since 1972 and previous recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.

Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner for her performances in "Blue Jasmine" and "The Aviator," recently co-starred in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" and Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up."

Chelsea Clinton to launch children's book series: Chelsea Clinton has a lot of publishing plans — for her own books, and for books by others.

The Penguin Young Readers imprint Philomel Books announced Friday that Clinton has a new picture story, "Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!", coming Sept. 13. The book is illustrated by Tania de Regil.

At the same time, she will launch and provide introductions for a nonfiction chapter book series for kids ages 6-9, "Save The ...", about animal conservation.

"'Welcome to the Big Kids Club' is a reflection of conversations I've had with my kids and so many other kids about what it means to have a baby in the family," Clinton, the mother of three, said in a statement.

"I couldn't be more excited about this book and the newest 'Save The' series. My hope is that young readers and their families will enjoy and learn as much from the books in this series as I have, whether about whale sharks, frogs or more animals that could disappear if we don't all work together to save them."

The "Save The" series will begin in September with three books: Sarah L. Thompson's "Save the ... Elephants," Christine Taylor-Butler's "Save the ... Tigers" and Anita Sanchez's "Save the ... Whale Sharks."

Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has previously written such bestsellers as "She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World" and "She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History." She has a picture book coming out Tuesday, "She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference," with illustrations by Alexandra Bolger.

PEN America to honor Audible founder: The founder of Audible Inc., a leading force in the booming audiobook industry, will be honored in May at PEN America's annual gala.

Don Katz has been named the literary and human rights organization's Business Visionary Honoree for "his transformative contributions to the world of literature and audio storytelling."

Katz founded Audible in 1995 and guided it through a time of extraordinary growth and change, with digital technology helping audiobooks become one of publishing's most profitable and imaginative formats. Audible, purchased by Amazon.com in 2008, is both a top distributor and producer of audio works, including audio-only releases by Robert Caro, Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor.

The 70-year-old Katz is also an award-winning author and journalist whose "Home Fires: An Intimate Portrait of One Middle-Class Family in Postwar America" was nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award in 1992.

"Don Katz's unwavering devotion to the written and spoken word has revolutionized the form that merges them," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement Friday. "The breadth of voices to which Audible has provided a platform, and the ease and immediacy with which its inventions have allowed listeners to access works both canonical and obscure, unite Don's vision with PEN America and our tireless protection of expression from powers that seek to hide it away from view and out of earshot."

The PEN gala is scheduled to be held in person on May 23 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Audible helps sponsor another PEN prize — the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, given last year to Henry Louis Gates Jr.

— Associated Press