Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of the legendary Warner Bros. studio's centennial continues today with the first Wednesday lineup of films featuring great male stars who were contract players with WB back in the era of near-complete studio control over actors. Leading the day off are two films headlined by the legendary John Barrymore: the 1927 silent film When a Man Loves (pictured) and Svengali (1931). After that, see Joe E. Brown in You Said a Mouthful (1932) and Elmer, the Great (1933), with the latter film preceded by one of Warner Bros.' classic Looney Tunes shorts starring Porky Pig: Porky's Baseball Broadcast (1940); Pat O'Brien in Oil for the Lamps of China (1935) and The Great O'Malley (1937); Dick Powell in Flirtation Walk (1934) and Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935); Edward G. Robinson in The Sea Wolf (1941) and Brother Orchid (1940), with the first film preceded by Bugs Bunny and Yosemite Sam in the 1948 Looney Tunes short Buccaneer Bunny; Paul Muni in The Life of Emile Zola (1937) and The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936); and George Brent in So Big! (1932) and From Headquarters (1933). — Jeff Pfeiffer