Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Wednesday night salute to legendary actor William Powell concludes tonight with some of his late-career films. While Powell lived to be 91, passing away in 1984, he retired from acting in the mid 1950s, when he was in his early 60s. He went out with a bang, giving memorable performances in titles like the ones airing tonight, beginning with 1941's The Senator Was Indiscreet (pictured), a comedy starring Powell as the titular senator in a performance that earned him the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor. After that is How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), a screwball comedy led by Marilyn Monroe, Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall, which was Powell's second-to-last movie. His final film appearance came in tonight's next film, and it was in one of his more memorable roles: as Doc in the acclaimed comedy/drama Mister Roberts (1955), led by Henry Fonda and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Jack Lemmon. Rounding out the lineup early tomorrow morning are The Girl Who Had Everything (1953), also starring Elizabeth Taylor and Fernando Lamas, and It's a Big Country (1951), an anthology film featuring eight segments from seven directors (Powell plays The Professor in the first story, "Interruptions, Interruptions," directed by Richard Thorpe, who had earlier worked with Powell on The Thin Man Goes Home and would also direct the actor in The Girl Who Had Everything).