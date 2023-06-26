Turner Classic Movies remembers famed actress Eleanor Parker on what would have been her 101st birthday (she was born June 26, 1922, in Cedarville, Ohio; she passed away Dec. 9, 2013, at age 91, in Palm Springs, California) with an eight-film lineup. Enjoy Parker in the following films starting this morning and into the early evening: 1955's Many Rivers to Cross (pictured), a Western co-starring Robert Taylor; another Western,Escape From Fort Bravo(1953), which also features William Holden and John Forsythe;The Very Thought of You(1944), a romantic drama also with Dennis Morgan;One for the Book(1947, aka The Voice of the Turtle), a romantic comedy co-starring Ronald Reagan and Eve Arden;Of Human Bondage(1946), a drama based on W. Somerset Maugham's novel that also stars Paul Henreid; the film noir Lizzie(1957);Valley of the Kings(1954), an adventure film that again pairs Parker and Taylor; and Scaramouche(1952), a swashbuckler set around the time of the French Revolution that co-stars Stewart Granger, Janet Leigh and Mel Ferrer.