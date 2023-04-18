Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Celebration: Studio Contract Players

(Actresses) TCM, beginning at 9 a.m.

Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of the legendary Warner Bros. studio's centennial continues with another Tuesday lineup of films featuring great female stars associated with WB as contract players. Leading things off is Joan Leslie inThe Male Animal (1942) and 1946'sTwo Guys From

Milwaukee (pictured),followed by Virginia Mayo inColorado Territory(1949) and TheWest Point Story(1950); Jane Wyman inJohnny Belinda(1948), featuring her Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, andStage Fright(1950), which is preceded by the 1961 Merrie Melodies animated shortThe Last Hungry Cat,starring Tweety and Sylvester; Joan Crawford delivering a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance in Mildred Pierce (1945), then appearing as the subject of the 2002 documentary Joan

Crawford: The Ultimate Movie Star, with both titles preceded by Duck Amuck, the iconic 1953 Merrie Melodies animated short starring Day Duck and directed by Chuck Jones; Lauren Bacall in To Have and Have

Not(1944), alongside Humphrey Bogart in her feature-film debut, and Harper (1966); and Geraldine Fitzgerald in Watch on the Rhine (1943) and Nobody Lives Forever (1946). — JePfeier