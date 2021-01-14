Working Out Through COVID 19

SOMERS POINT—When COVID 19 resulted in the shutdown of gyms across the state of New Jersey, personal trainer Sue Dascher of Somers Point said she immediately thought of her clients at Greate Bay Fitness and wondered what they were going to do. The answer did not take long, within five days she was working with some of them outside.
“I put out the word on Facebook and loaded up my Honda CRV with weights and headed to a parking lot near the beach on Bay Avenue and they came,” said Dascher. “It is a core group and most of them knew each other from taking classes with me at Greate Bay or they had been clients that I worked with as their personal trainer and here we are coming up on a year and it has been such a great experience even in 20 degrees and 95 degrees. They say I motivate them, but really their dedication and enthusiasm motivates me and makes me want to be here.”
A dedicated group of seven has been meeting six days a week (some weeks less due to rain) since March under Dascher’s guidance. They have seen the sun rise over Somers Point in winter, spring, summer and fall and now they are back to winter again but undeterred. They add the walking the bridge to Ocean City and back as a change-up in the routine. The group includes: Kathleen Talvacchia of Margate, Dascher, Brenda Klock, Rose Ludgate, Elizabeth Lutz, and Ginny Zoltek of Somers Point and Charlie Ojserkis of Linwood and another from Longport.
Dascher said a parking lot is a perfect for an outdoor workout; with the spaces boldly marked, each person has their own space and people can be socially distant while working out and staying fit. The crew normally will gather at 6 a.m. and that means they bring lights or wear headlamps if it’s still dark. “We take it a little more relaxed on the weekends and meet around 7:30, “Dascher said with a laugh.
Her CRV was loaded Saturday, Jan. 9 with weights from 3-35 lbs. along with resistance bands, tube bands, battle ropes, boss balls, medicine balls and kettle bells. The trainer said with this basic equipment she can change the routine and have her team working on cardio and core training.
The importance of stretching and warming up in the cold weather is emphasized by Dascher who said they begin each day warming up. But staying warm is a huge part of the equation. “We dress in layers, many layers to keep warm and then to be able to shed when we need to while working out. That is a big part of making sure everyone is comfortable,” added Dascher. “This group has just blown me away with how they have adjusted to the cold.”
Charlie Ojserkis of Linwood never misses a day of workouts, for him the focus on fitness and the camaraderie of working out with the group over the last 10 months has been important. “It has helped me deal with the COVID boredom, depression and isolation. I cannot imagine the last year without the COVID crew,” said Ojserkis. “I would think, to a person in the crew, we would all say that we are more fit and healthier than pre-COVID.”
Burpees, squat jumps, runs, weights, balance are all normal parts of their workout. They do high intensity interval training and run the track at Kern Field in Somers Point or walk the bridge to Ocean City. “I show them three different ways to do something, depending upon the exercise and I make sure that each person has a buddy,” said Dascher.
After each workout Dascher said cleaning and sanitizing every piece of equipment is a must. All the weights, and balls are sprayed and the bands are soaked and dried. The COVID crew as they like to call themselves has gone through all of the months without a positive case. Dascher said she thinks the keys to the groups successful workouts over the last ten months has been being outside, being healthy, cleaning and sanitizing everything and being respectful of one another.
“When things first shut down in March, we thought it might be two weeks. We quickly learned the reality was quite different. All we can do now is take it one day at a time,” said Dascher. “Exercise makes people happy. It helps motivate people and for many who are working from home, this is the only activity they will have all day so it gets them going and moving. It has helped form friendships but it has also helped people to feel better in a very stressful time.” The trainer explained that she has clients who tell her their exercise helps them to better manage the stress in their lives.
For some people, the winter weather has kept them from coming outside. Dascher admits, exercising in the rain is not fun. Her husband has recently remodeled their basement into a gym for those clients who just do not want to be outdoors or who do not want to work out in a group setting. “With windows all around and leaving the door open and the breeze coming through it is cold in the basement but at least we are out of the elements,” said Dascher. “Many people just feel better with a routine and the morning workout in these really unsettled times can be something that is not only helping them physically but it also allows them to check off their list something positive they have completed for the day.”
For more information on personal training or group training with Sue Dascher, reach out on Facebook or email s120363@yahoo.com