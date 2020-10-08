Woodbine resident commissioned into United State Air Force

Woodbine—Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that on September 14, 2020, life-long Woodbine resident Nicholas Schalek received his Commission as a Second Lieutenant into the United States Air Force. The commissioning was held at the Schalek home, and livestreamed through a video call.
The online video call was hosted by ROTC Detachment 867 out of Northfield, VT. The call was led by the Cadre of the Detachment. Fellow Airmen from Schalek’s detachment spoke on Nick’s behalf.
The Oath was administered by Lt. Colonel Samuel Downes, US Army Ret.
First salutes were done by Nick’s grandfather Frederick M. Schalek and Schalek’s uncle CMSgt. Michael P Allen, US Air Force.
Second Lieutenant ranks were pinned on by Schalek’s parents, Fred and Tracey.
Schalek will be attending training in Florida upon entry to active duty.
Nicholas Ryan Schalek graduated from Norwich University Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Construction Management and a Minor in Engineering Sciences.
He was Captain in the Corps of Cadets and held the rank of Lt. Colonel in the Air Force ROTC program at the time of Graduation. As a student, he was in the University Calvary Unit. He is a member of the Order of the Engineer Organization.
During the summer of his sophomore year he went to Maxwell Air Force base for field training and was contracted into the Air Force that September and during the summer of his junior year the Air Force sent him to Vero Beach, Florida, for flight training where he got his private pilot license.
“It was an honor to take part in this ceremony, and I congratulate both Nicholas and his family, all of whom have shared their strong family values and commitment to our community. Nick was one of three immediate family members attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle project was for the benefit of the local community, as were those of both his father before him, and his younger brother afterwards,” noted Mayor Pikolycky. “As Mayor, I feel this is a very proud moment for Woodbine.”
