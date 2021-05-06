Woodbine hosts county dropoff/pickup of DEP-NJ Forestry Recovery program

The Borough of Woodbine again also celebrated its special “Arbor Day” role in our County as it served for a seventh (non) consecutive year as the Cape May County drop-off site for free tree seedlings to be distributed under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign to participating municipalities.

Bundles of trees were dropped off by Ed Russakow of the New Jersey Fire Service, who gave the State Forestry Services a hand by loading our region’s trees and trucking them into Woodbine, on Wednesday, April 28, labeled as to their intended communities throughout the area.

Public Works employees, Shade Tree Commission members, and others from several Cape May County Municipalities (and one in Cumberland as well as now one in Atlantic) came into Woodbine to pick-up their bundled trees later that day

---Avalon and West Cape May, Maurice River Township & Hamilton Township --- making the Forestry people grateful to have Woodbine once again be their one-stop local drop-off/pick-up site.)

The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years. It is a joint effort between the Borough of Woodbine, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Arbor Day Foundation, iCIMS, FedEx, State Farm and International Paper.

“As Mayor I want to thank New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection who administer this long-term program and thus continue to help to keep our community’s halo of green canopy,” concluded Mayor Pikolycky.