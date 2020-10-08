William Davies School graduate earns national award

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – On September 15 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced the nine recipients of its 14th Annual Read 180 Student Awards. The awards celebrate students who have overcome considerable challenges to succeed in school. Included in the group was fourteen-year-old Joshua Burroughs of Mays Landing. His award capped off a remarkable turnaround.

When Joshua entered sixth grade at the William Davies Middle School in Mays Landing he did so with learning disabilities that made it a difficult struggle for him to read. His teacher, Amy Carter, credits the Read 180 Program that the school district embraced for his amazing improvement. She also cited Joshua for his willingness to learn.

“From 6th grade through 8th grade, Josh came to school every day with one goal, to learn,” Carter wrote on her nomination form submitted to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. “He was serious about his education, he used teacher feedback to make improvements, and he took a genuine interest in our topics. His favorite part of class was talking about plot details in the novels he read. He has always plowed forward, one step each day. When you think about the cards stacked against him, you can imagine the effort and determination that Josh put forth each, and every day.”