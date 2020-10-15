 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Crest officials set hours for trick-or-treating
0 comments

Wildwood Crest officials set hours for trick-or-treating

  • 0
halloween image

Wildwood Crest officials set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, according to a recent news release posted by the city.

Trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to the release.

“Those who plan to trick-or-treat should limit groups to current household members, stay local as much as possible, and limit the number of homes visited along their route,” officials said. “Social distancing should be practiced as much as possible among all who are not members of the same household.”

Officials urged those distributing treats to limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters as much as possible, and to wear masks when individuals come to the door and regularly wash hands.

“Those distributing treats may consider leaving a treat bowl on their porch, on a table or in a place where it can be easily accessed by trick-or-treaters while adhering to social-distancing requirements,” officials said. “If possible, those distributing treats should arrange individually packaged treats so trick-or-treaters can collect their treats without having to access a shared bowl. Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable. Non-food treats should be considered for distribution.”

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News