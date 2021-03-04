Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign to host spring food drive

WILDWOOD — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department are hosting a spring food drive through late March. All collected items will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood in time for Easter and Passover.

Items in need for the food drive include non-perishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. Household soap and paper products can also be included.

Items donated for the food drive can be dropped off at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, located at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Items can also be dropped off at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, located at Sweet Briar Road and Pacific Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Food drive items should be delivered no later than Saturday, March 27. All collected items will be delivered to the Lazarus House on Monday, March 29.

Items that are out-of-date, damaged, not labeled or perishable cannot be accepted.

Wildwood Crest held similar food drives in November and December that each netted two large wagons full of food and household products for donation to the Lazarus House.

For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.