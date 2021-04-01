Wildwood Crest borough-wide spring yard sale is May 1

WILDWOOD CREST– Bargain hunters are encouraged to spend the day in Wildwood Crest for the 19th annual Spring Borough-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is expected to feature nearly 200 yard sale locations throughout the borough.
Those wishing to become an official yard sale location must submit a registration form by Friday, April 23, to the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department. There is no cost to register.
Registration forms are available online on the Recreation page at wildwoodcrest.org or in person at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center or Wildwood Crest Borough Hall.
Maps featuring yard sale locations will be available beginning Thursday, April 29, at the following locations: Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center, 5800 Ocean Avenue; Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, 6101 Pacific Avenue; Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool 8800 New Jersey Avenue; and The Hardware Store, 105 W. Aster Road. A downloadable PDF of the yard sale map will also be available on the front page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org.
Residents and visitors are reminded to obey all traffic laws as they travel through the borough on the day of the event. Following the yard sale, registered participants are strongly encouraged to leave bulk items, electronics, metal and rigid plastics curbside for pickup by the Wildwood Crest Public Works Department.
Unsold and unwanted clothing can be dropped off at the former Wildwood Crest library site at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. All collected items will be donated to a local clothing bank. All donated clothing must be in a plastic bag. In addition, the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department will accept donated items for a food drive at the former library site. Items in need for the food drive include non-perishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. Household soap and paper products can also be included. Items collected from the food drive will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Clothing, food and household items can be dropped off at the former library site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the yard sale.
In addition, official Wildwood Crest merchandise will also be on sale at the former library site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the yard sale.
The Spring Borough-Wide Yard Sale is co-hosted by the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department and the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works. A Fall Borough-Wide Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.
Call (609) 523-0202 for more information.