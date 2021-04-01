Wildwood Crest borough-wide spring yard sale is May 1

Unsold and unwanted clothing can be dropped off at the former Wildwood Crest library site at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. All collected items will be donated to a local clothing bank. All donated clothing must be in a plastic bag. In addition, the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department will accept donated items for a food drive at the former library site. Items in need for the food drive include non-perishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. Household soap and paper products can also be included. Items collected from the food drive will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Clothing, food and household items can be dropped off at the former library site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the yard sale.