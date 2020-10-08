What you need to know about Vote-By-Mail

This year will be the most unique election in recent memory, if only because it will primarily take place in New Jersey by a Vote-by-Mail process. This creates a lot of questions for some people who have never voted by mail. The Cape May County Clerk’s Office and the Cape May County Board of Elections is providing the answers to many of the frequently asked questions.

State law for this year dictates that this election will be primarily Vote-by-Mail. Every active voter will be sent a Vote-by-Mail Ballot. There are four options for returning your ballot, one of which is to return your voted, sealed ballot to your polling place on election day. Voting will not be allowed at a voting machine. Voters with a disability which prevents them from voting a paper ballot will be able to vote on an assistive device at the polling place. Disabled voters should contact the Board of Election for more information at 609-465-1050. Anyone who shows up wants to vote in-person on Election Day will be voting via a paper provisional ballot.