Longport American Legion Post 469 will welcome its Wounded Warrior for 2020, U.S. Army Green Beret SFC Richard Stayskal and his family, to our Jersey shore on Tuesday, Sept. 15 with a parade in his honor. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting from the Ventnor Shopping Plaza and moving down Dorset Avenue. It will continue on Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue and then along Atlantic to the Longport Borough Hall. Everyone is invited to come out and gather along the parade route to help us welcome this great American hero and his family.
Wear your best patriotic clothing, bring your American flags and show Sgt. Stayskal and his family how much we appreciate them. If you have any questions, please email me, Frank D'Alonzo, at xcavator49@aol.com.
Organizers realize that during this time of quarantine things may not be as normal. However, we hope that as many as possible will turn out to make this event a success.
