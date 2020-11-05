Volunteers of America Delaware Valley Providing Comprehensive Reentry and Homelessness Navigation Services and Support to Individuals Reentering Society After Incarceration

CAMDEN – Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) has provided essential support services to vulnerable populations in communities throughout the state of New Jersey, the city of Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Each year, VOADV serves more than 13,000 individuals throughout the region and operates more than 40 high quality, outcome-driven assistance programs – from homelessness, reentry, veterans assistance and affordable housing services to specialized programs for victims of human trafficking and individuals with addiction, traumatic brain injury and intellectual disabilities
Those who are exiting the criminal justice system and in need of assistance can turn to VOADV for comprehensive reentry services, navigational guidance and support. As the largest and most comprehensive provider of reentry services in New Jersey, VOADV provides comprehensive, evidence-based treatment interventions to clients in an effort to reduce the probability of future criminal activity and re-offense, while promoting public safety.
“Our organization continues to be a top provider of reentry support services to those exiting the criminal justice system and working towards a second chance at life,” explains Daniel L. Lombardo, President and CEO of VOADV. “These individuals have complex needs and face so many barriers as they embark on this challenging transition – reuniting with family, securing stable housing and employment, obtaining education and/or legal assistance, and so much more.”
VOADV provides comprehensive reentry services to individuals returning to society following incarceration specifically through our Safe Return and Navigator programs. Our Safe Return and Navigator programs provide a broad range of essential, supportive services for individuals returning to society after incarceration and/or those experiencing homelessness or housing instability, including:
• Treatment Referral/Linkage
• Housing Assistance
• Job Training/Placement
• Employment Services
• Educational Assistance
• Legal Assistance/Advocacy
• Benefits Assessment/Reinstatement Assistance
• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Placement
• State Identification Assistance
VOADV is making the following preparations to best address the needs of individuals returning to society after incarceration and provide them with the essential services they require to successfully reintegrate back into society:
• Members of the VOADV reentry services team will be deployed statewide to assist with transportation, services linkage and ongoing case management for individuals being released.
• To ensure services are accessible to those in need, a dedicated service call line has been created for those seeking assistance – 856-833-0249 – as well as an e-mail address: SafeReturn@voadv.org.
• Law enforcement partners across the state and region have been notified of our services and ways we can assist their officers to aid those seeking assistance.
• All VOADV IMPACT transportation vehicles will be equipped with PPE, hygiene kits, hand sanitizer, transportation tickets, emergency supplies and clothes and IT equipment needed to conduct onsite assessment.
• All VOADV staff will be following safety precautions, protocol and procedures – including screenings, PPE requirements, etc. – and all CDC guidelines while interacting with one another, as well as members of the public and individuals in need of assistance they encounter in the field.
• Additionally, VOADV has office locations throughout the region for any individual in need of services. Currently, outreach locations have been added and office hours extended at each of these locations through the month of November, in order to best respond to those in need of Safe Return or Navigator services, homelessness assistance and/or navigational guidance.
Office locations in each county are as follows:
o Atlantic County
VOADV Office: 26 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Hours: Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
o Camden County
VOADV Office: 1812 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105
Hours: Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
o Mercer County
VOADV Office: 226 W. State Street, Trenton NJ 08608
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
o Tri-County (Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem)
VOADV Office: 60 E. Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
***NOTE: For November 4th through November 6th ONLY, all office locations will be open from the hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.***
• To address the needs of those in Burlington and Cape May counties, mobile outreach services will be provided by VOADV and available in those counties, as needed.
“VOADV’s mission is to ensure these individuals have access to comprehensive, wrap around services that meet their personalized social service needs, whatever they may be,” explained Amanda Leese, S.V.P. of the Safe Return and Navigator Programs at VOADV. “Our staff have taken all of the steps necessary to assist individuals in need during their transition out of New Jersey’s corrections system – streamlining referrals, ensuring linkage to essential services and enhancing the overall safety of both individuals in need and our staff in the field.”
If you are in need of assistance or are a friend/family member of an individual in need of assistance, call VOADV’s assistance line at 856-833-0249 or e-mail SafeReturn@voadv.org.
