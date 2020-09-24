Volunteer opportunities at Jewish Family Service lend a helping hand in your community

MARGATE — At Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), we rely on the kindness of volunteers to assist with our agency programs. Since mid-March, JFS has seen the need for assistance significantly grow and we’ve been fortunate to have an array of volunteers spend more than 1,600 hours helping with our nutritional programs such as the Food Pantry, Shop at Home and Kosher Meals on Wheels. At JFS, we’re always looking for caring and enthusiastic volunteers to lend a hand and help community residents.
JFS Food Pantry (Margate office location)
Volunteers organize, sort and stock non-perishable items Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm. While JFS has carts and bags available, you will need to carry 10lbs. to 20lbs. of non-perishable products.
Delivery of food bags
Every Tuesday, JFS needs volunteers to deliver non-perishable food to community members. You would need a vehicle and cell phone as well as familiarity with the Atlantic County area, and in particular, Atlantic City and Pleasantville or use of GPS.
Shop at Home
If you enjoy food shopping, then the Shop at Home program is for you. You would be assigned a client to speak with in order to secure their shopping list. Then, you’ll be provided an Acme card to complete the shopping, which would need to be done on either Wednesday or Thursday. Finally, you would deliver the items to the client.
Special events
JFS continues to look for volunteers to assist at special events. On Thursday, Oct. 1, JFS and the Jewish Community Center will host the seventh annual Golf Tournament at Harbor Pines Golf Course. By volunteering, you’ll have an opportunity to spend an afternoon outdoors, social distance interacting with golfers, and help our agency raise much-needed funds. We also look forward to planning additional fun and engaging events in 2021 and will need volunteers to assist.
All JFS volunteers are required to complete an application and timesheet. The health and safety of our volunteers and clients is of the utmost importance. As such, you would be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing during limited interaction. For information on volunteer programs and guidelines, contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.
About Jewish Family Service
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.
JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
For more information or to keep up-to-date with JFS events and programs, visit www.jfsatlantic.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.