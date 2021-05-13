 Skip to main content
UTBA May 13th Professional Development Workshop Cyber Security & Computer / Internet Best Practices for Small Business
UTBA May 13th Professional Development Workshop Cyber Security & Computer / Internet Best Practices for Small Business

The Upper Township Business Association (UTBA) will host a cyber security and computer/internet best practices workshop for small business on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at noon.

The program on computer security will be presented by the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit.

For registration and additional information visit the UTBA Eventbrite page, https://upper-twp-business-association.eventbrite.com

Cyber-attacks are a growing and constant concern for all small businesses and this workshop will highlight the ongoing threats for computer systems and how to mitigate the risks for both companies and individuals.

This workshop is part of the series of professional development sessions presented for UTBA members.

Reference Links:

Cybersecurity for Small Business

https://www.fcc.gov/general/cybersecurity-small-business

Stay safe from cybersecurity threats

https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/stay-safe-cybersecurity-threats

Advance registration is required for this workshop with this UTBA EB page.

> https://upper-twp-business-association.eventbrite.com

The Zoom link will be emailed to all RSVPs.

For more information please contact Ralph Cooper with the UTBA at 609-464-0920 or upperbiz25@gmailcom

