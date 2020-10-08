Upper Township Once Had Mixed Party Government

It’s well beyond the memories of many voters in the township, but there once was a time when there was a township committee of mixed parties. Back in the 1970’s there were only THREE committeemen on the Township Committee and there was, in fact, a Democrat, a Republican and an Independent serving the citizens of the township.
Hard to believe, but it’s true!
Who were these political “pioneers”?
The Independent member was Allen Corson (no relation to the current Committeeman, Curtis), the Republican was Leonard Migliaccio, and the Democrat was Charles, “Chick” Cossaboone.
Cossaboone, who had been elected in most Township elections since 1962, served 4 three-year terms through 1977. (except for the 1965-1968 term.)
Charles, “Chick” as he was known throughout the township, was elected in 1974, winning against Republican, Robert D. Luke (also of Beesley’s Point) by 102 votes, and became Mayor amongst the three members. (That vote was 2 to 1.)
It was Speaker of the House, Tip O’Neill who once said, “All politics is local.”.
Newspapers of the time, reporting about the local Upper Township election, felt that “national politics had nothing to do with the localized campaigns.” Many still believe this is as it should be.
So just who was Chick Cossaboone, this Democrat who won so many township elections?
Chick was a lifelong Democrat who had served in the Army Engineers during World War II, and returned from the war with many challenging experiences.
After getting married and starting a family, he eventually decided to run for township committee by the 1960’s and was re-elected numerous times.
He served on the School Board. He was a longtime volunteer fireman in the Marmora Volunteer Fire Department., and while on township committee was instrumental in the building of the much-needed Upper Township Middle School which was paid for in cash by the township in 1973, with no debt incurred!
He was also able to persuade Congressman Bill Hughes and the Governor of New Jersey (along with other local officials) to come and tour the local beaches including Strathmere, to discuss beach erosion and other coastline environmental concerns.
Chick was a hometown guy and everyone who knew him appreciated his dedication to the well-being of Upper Township and its citizens.
Chick’s daughter, Georgette Cossaboone Buckley was recently interviewed for this story and donated a box of her father’s memorabilia to the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township.
We are now in possession of many photographs, newspaper articles, political items, letters, honorary plaques, and most importantly, the mayor’s desk sign and gavel. (Hopefully, one day, this will all be on display in an Upper Township Museum.)
Back in those days, the mayor and township committee met in the old Tuckahoe High School building (built in 1908) on Mt. Pleasant Ave. in Tuckahoe.
This building once housed the township high school until it was switched first to a junior high school after the new Ocean City High School opened its doors to Upper Township students n 1924.
After it was no longer used as a school, the building eventually became the Township Hall; the center of all township business, and received additions of a court room (also used for township committee meetings) and updated township office spaces in 1964.
Every township department including the mayor’s office was housed in this building. (One photo here shows Mayor Cossaboone at his desk in the 1970’s)
As noted above, Township Committee, composed then of only three members, was a mixed party group, and functioned quite well. Georgette Cossaboone Buckley stated, “The committee didn’t always agree, but they got things done.”
Upper Township citizens should recognize that, “back in the day”, just 46 years ago, the township committee had a Republican, an Independent, and a Democrat; working together and it functioned quite well for this growing Upper Township community!
Historical Society Background:
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) operates and manages three historic sites that are open to the public: the Gandy House and Farmstead, ca. 1815; the Tuckahoe Train Station, 1894; and the Friendship School in Palermo, ca. 1830.
