Trinkets, treats and treasures at the Sea Isle City Yard Sale on May 8

SEA ISLE CITY — Join the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization over Mother’s Day weekend for the annual community-wide yard sale on Saturday, May 8. There are bound to be trinkets, treats, and treasures of all kinds, you never know what you will find.

“We are excited to be able to bring this event back to town after having to take a year off last year,” said SICCCR President Brian Heritage. “This event gives homeowners the opportunity to come down and do a little spring cleaning at their properties and get ready for the season. We ask that all attendees remember to mask up and practice safe social-distancing protocols while out and about.”

From 7am-1pm, residents around town will place a variety of items on their property for sale. Maps of each participating residence will be available at the Welcome Center and online beginning Friday, May 7, so you can plot your route.

All yard-sale attendees are reminded to please practice social distancing and mask up to ensure everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of participating addresses can be found at www.seaislechamber.com.