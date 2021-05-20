Tickets On Sale for Beef, Beer & Wine Happy Hour Fundraiser to Benefit Egg Harbor Township Schools

What started out as a regrouping and reorganizing decision in 2019 turned into a two-year pandemic-extended hiatus on fundraising for the volunteer board members who felt it was inappropriate to ask for financial support from businesses and community members who were struggling. "As a partnership, we felt that it would be best to pause active fundraising efforts during the pandemic. With so many individuals and local businesses suffering financial and emotional hardships, we did not want to put any more undue stress or pressure on our community. With the distribution of vaccinations, and the continued reopening of businesses and our schools, we are excited to celebrate the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am hopeful that people will be comfortable sharing an afternoon in celebration and fundraising for our Egg Harbor Township schools," said Dan Jacoby, president of the Community Partnership and an Egg Harbor Township High School teacher.