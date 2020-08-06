The year is 1850, and the world is a whirlwind of new discoveries and inventions. Suspension bridges are helping transport the inhabitants of our country like we could never imagine, oil and well advancements are grasping the economy, and kids my age were going to school without the power of Google at our fingertips. The imagination of the inventor is in total overload, and the soon invention of the first gas automobile would follow in 1886.
The year is now 1900, and things are looking up. Electrocardiogram was a prominent idea during this time, making aircraft flight something not just to dream about. Domestic crazes such as vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and the radio surrounded the social spectrum of adults and kids of all ages. We felt like we were on top of the world, and the country was home to many key innovators.
The year is now 1980, and the United States is now known as the national powerhouse for all developing ideas. The cell phone left the country in awe and large companies such as Apple and Microsoft would soon shape every cellular device bought in the early 1970s. Medical advances such as the first artificial human heart, and developing x-ray technology would help save lives every day (the first successful transplant happening in 1982). Although we faced internal challenges and challenges abroad in our foreign relationships, things seemed pretty good.
But, what if the COVID-19 virus hit us during these trying times? Times where students did not have the ability to contact teachers virtually with the touch of a button? What if all adults did not have the technology or the financial support to be out of work? What if everyone who came into a hospital, feeling the symptoms and pains of this virus were undetectable of their condition, and the monster that is lurking the world right now went on spreading with ease?
Here is the reality of the situation at hand: we are the most prepared generation to deal with a problem this monumental. Yes, no matter what time in our lives this devastation hit, it would be hard. But, we have the technological and social support to deal with this. We can contact people we love, with almost no effort at all. The medical technology we have now is something that yes, is still developing, but is so effective in saving lives every single day. This is a fact that goes unnoticed most of the time but provides an optimistic standpoint. We are a powerful generation filled with an immense amount of enlightened and motivated thinkers who find solutions to make life easier. This may sound surprising, but personally I am grateful this generation was the one to deal with this deadly sickness because of our ability to tackle it.
While understandably, there are many uncertainties and anxieties occupying our minds, remember that there are still things you CAN do to keep positive. Fill this last month of summer with your most valued days yet. Appreciate the simple things. The other day, I took a bike ride alone along the bike path. The simple “hellos” from those passing by, the fresh smell of innocent wildflowers growing... these warmths we find in our little corner of the world really put into perspective how grateful I am to be alive, here. Take this as a reminder, to not let things slip by you because frankly life is too short to waste a moment. Take your family and play sports at the All Wars Memorial Park, grab a friend and stroll along the Belhaven Arboretum, or even grab a nice refreshing ice cream at Jessie’s of Linwood. The area surrounding us is only as good as you make it; make it great and enjoy where you are.
So, the next time you get down on yourself because your middle school dance, your senior year, or your vacation got cancelled, think of this: Years ago, this virus would have destroyed us. We could be undetectable, unprepared and unaware of the dangers. Today, we have better access to information and our professionals are constantly working to find solutions. Do what you can, and influence those around you to get out and enjoy this wonderful life we are living even through a pandemic as deadly as this one. Your efforts to connect with others may be more important than you can fathom. Keep connected and keep your head up, for we are the most powerful generation yet and hopefully we will conquer this monster for good.
