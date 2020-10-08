Stockton University Weekend Invites Community to Join Online Oct 8-11

GALLOWAY - Make an origami pumpkin, write some poetry, take a yoga class, or join Stockton esports to play Minecraft at “University Weekend To Go” at Stockton University Oct. 8-11.

This year’s adaptation of University Weekend will include a combination of in-person and online events for Stockton students, families, and the entire community.

“While we can’t have everyone here on campus this year for University Weekend, we still wanted to celebrate,” said Lauren Wilson, associate director of Student Development. “We will have some events on campus, but also want to give all of our families, alumni, and the community the chance to celebrate with us.”

Have other plans? Take Stockton’s mascot Talon with you. Download and print Takeaway Talon from the University weekend website and post a photo on social media.

Events open to the public include:

Thursday: Oct. 8

• Kick the weekend off early with a 9 a.m. Thursday virtual tour of Lake Fred with Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Aaron Stoler and photographer Susan Allen.

• Comedian Michelle Tomko offers “Life Advice Nobody Asked For” at 6 p.m. Thursday. Registration required.