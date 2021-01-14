Stockton to Offer Online High School Diploma Test Preparation Class

GALLOWAY — Stockton University will host a virtual High School Diploma Test Preparation class in February that will prepare participants to take the high school diploma equivalency tests approved by the state of New Jersey.

The course will meet online from 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1-18. The cost is $135. There is a discount to $120 for those registering by Jan. 15. Residents of Atlantic County may be eligible for financial assistance based on income.

Participants will take a pre-assessment to determine their readiness to take either the Test for Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) or the General Education Test by Pearson Vue exams.

The course work is designed for students ages 16-24 who left high school without a diploma, homeschooled students, and those looking to receive their high school diploma early. The course will cover the Reading, Writing, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies content areas included on the New Jersey high school diploma test. The course is taught live online by an instructor from 6-8:30 p.m., with the remaining hour allocated to independent study.