Stay Focused Photography Club at Ocean City Arts Center in January

OCEAN CITY — “Stay Focused” photography club members will exhibit their work at the Ocean City Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Arts Center is closed Sunday, December 20 through Sunday, January 3, 2021. Due to COVID 19 there will be no reception. Please go to the Ocean City Arts Center Facebook page to see the show.
“Stay Focused” was founded in 2002 and has more than 60 members. The organization offers a collegial environment for the discussion and exchange of ideas related to photography. Prior to COVID 19 the group met at Stockton State College on the second Tuesday of each month at 7pm. They now meet virtually on ZOOM at the same time. All skill levels of photographers are welcome to join the club. Offered are lectures, demonstrations, dialogue, field trips, and occasional competitions. Whatever the photographer’s experience or level of expertise, “Stay Focused” offers both in-camera and post-capture programs to help advance the skill level. For more information or to join the group go to https://www.stayfocusedphoto.club/.
Featured in the exhibit are the following photographers: (all live in New Jersey)
Patricia Allen, Galloway
Kubilay Bekirogulliari, Mays Landing
David Blood, Mays Landing
Anthony Cedrone, Sicklerville
Don Chillemi, Galloway
Tonia Curran, Mays Landing
John Giatropolilos, Somerdale
Arnold Goldstein, Galloway
Don Gray, Mays Landing
Anne Harlan, Egg Harbor Township
Martin Hochman, Little Egg Harbor
Kelly Hunt, Galloway
Gary Levy, Margate
Holly Linton, Smithville
Dennis Loughlin, Galloway
John Oesterling, Bridgeton
Jarry Sackin, Egg Harbor Township
David Seals, Egg Harbor Township
The Ocean City Arts Center after reopening on Monday, January 4, 2021, will be open 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday. For further information go to www.oceancityartscenter.org, or call (609) 399- 7628.