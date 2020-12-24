Stay Focused Photography Club at Ocean City Arts Center in January

“Stay Focused” was founded in 2002 and has more than 60 members. The organization offers a collegial environment for the discussion and exchange of ideas related to photography. Prior to COVID 19 the group met at Stockton State College on the second Tuesday of each month at 7pm. They now meet virtually on ZOOM at the same time. All skill levels of photographers are welcome to join the club. Offered are lectures, demonstrations, dialogue, field trips, and occasional competitions. Whatever the photographer’s experience or level of expertise, “Stay Focused” offers both in-camera and post-capture programs to help advance the skill level. For more information or to join the group go to https://www.stayfocusedphoto.club/.