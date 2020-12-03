St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale

The KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted, and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Donations of small items may be dropped off at the store during the hours of operation only.

Knights of Columbus blood drive

The KofC is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in St. Philip Hall. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 800-REDCROSS, or online at RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas. All COVID-19 restrictions and protocols will be strictly followed and masks are required.

Calendar raffle

The calendars are available for purchase at the Parish Office or by mail. They make a wonderful gift for Christmas and are a very good investment; only $20 buys 90 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for additional drawings! It’s a win-win.

RCIA — Searching for a spiritual home?