 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Thomas Parish News
0 comments

St. Thomas Parish News

  • 0

Tom Park Yard Sale

The Yard Sale store at 601 Bayshore Avenue will be open for business on February 20th only, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your shopping pleasure.

Night of Reflection

The Women’s Club invites the ladies of the parish to attend our annual Night of Reflection on February 24th at 6:30 p.m. in the Church. Social distancing protocols will be followed and face masks will be required. Our guest speaker is Joan Dollinger who addressed us at a previous event and was extremely well received. This promises to be another wonderful evening.

Knights of Columbus Blood Drive

The KofC, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is conducting a blood drive on Saturday, February 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. Appointments are required; please call 1-800-REDCROSS or register online at RedCross.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas. Remember giving blood saves lives.

February Anniversaries

If you are celebrating a wedding anniversary in February, please notify us via email at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us print your names in our Bulletin so all may share in your happiness.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

College achievements

Five area students made the 2020 fall dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania:

Cat

Egg Harbor City Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News