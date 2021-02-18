St. Thomas Parish News

Tom Park Yard Sale

The Yard Sale store at 601 Bayshore Avenue will be open for business on February 20th only, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your shopping pleasure.

Night of Reflection

The Women’s Club invites the ladies of the parish to attend our annual Night of Reflection on February 24th at 6:30 p.m. in the Church. Social distancing protocols will be followed and face masks will be required. Our guest speaker is Joan Dollinger who addressed us at a previous event and was extremely well received. This promises to be another wonderful evening.

Knights of Columbus Blood Drive

The KofC, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is conducting a blood drive on Saturday, February 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. Appointments are required; please call 1-800-REDCROSS or register online at RedCross.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas. Remember giving blood saves lives.

February Anniversaries

If you are celebrating a wedding anniversary in February, please notify us via email at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us print your names in our Bulletin so all may share in your happiness.