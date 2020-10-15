 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Thomas News In Brigantine
0 comments

St. Thomas News In Brigantine

  • 0

Eucharistic Procession to the Homebound

St. Thomas will conduct a Eucharistic Procession to the homebound, similar to the one held in June, on Sunday, October 18th, following the 11 a.m. Mass. Participants include our Deacon Long who will carry the Holy Eucharist and Fathers Maher and Wtorek who will distribute Communion to the faithful. If you or a loved one is 65 or older, homebound or hesitant to return to mass, please call the rectory to advise that you would like to be visited. As plans become clearer, we will call you to advise what time to expect the procession to visit your residence.

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale

Here is the latest information on the KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Avenue. The store will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any Saturday morning.

Calendar Raffle

It’s almost time for our annual Calendar Raffle so tuck $20 away for the best buy of the Christmas season. Stay tuned for more details.

October Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat

Pleasantville Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News