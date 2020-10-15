St. Thomas News In Brigantine

Eucharistic Procession to the Homebound

St. Thomas will conduct a Eucharistic Procession to the homebound, similar to the one held in June, on Sunday, October 18th, following the 11 a.m. Mass. Participants include our Deacon Long who will carry the Holy Eucharist and Fathers Maher and Wtorek who will distribute Communion to the faithful. If you or a loved one is 65 or older, homebound or hesitant to return to mass, please call the rectory to advise that you would like to be visited. As plans become clearer, we will call you to advise what time to expect the procession to visit your residence.

Tom Park’s KofC Yard Sale

Here is the latest information on the KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Avenue. The store will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any Saturday morning.

Calendar Raffle

It’s almost time for our annual Calendar Raffle so tuck $20 away for the best buy of the Christmas season. Stay tuned for more details.

October Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.