Somers Point Principal Retires after 20 years at Dawes Avenue School

Asked what she enjoyed the most during her tenure at Dawes Avenue, Lee said without hesitation, the students. “I loved reading to them and have them read to me. I loved encouraging them to be their best and to never give up. And of course, the staff. This staff is so professional, so caring and so hard working that the decision to leave and retire was agonizing to me. I will miss them all so much but hope through my work with Stockton University I will be around for years to come still working with teachers to bring the best practices to the students.” Lee will continue to supervise student teachers at Stockton University, as she has for nearly a decade.

Lee admitted that looking back over her years as principal at Dawes Avenue School, the long progression of interim superintendents in the district was hard. She added, “I am glad the district now has Dr. Carney Ray Yoder as superintendent. Cry. However, that made the decision to leave that much harder because I do love working with her. She is so compassionate and driven.”