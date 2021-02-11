 Skip to main content
Somers Point Arts Commission 20/20
The Somers Point Arts Commission has posted its Photography Project Somers Point 20/20 on its website www.somersptart.weebly.com/public-art.html. This project, which began in late 2018 as an opportunity to involve local photographers in presenting their art form, was further designed to capture the diversity and vitality of the City’s people, places, events and seasons. Thirteen amateur and professional photographers joined this project and throughout 2019 shot more than 300 images to submit for the exhibit. The Arts Commission reviewed the submissions and chose 60 images as the final selections.

The title chosen for the project, Somers Point 20/20, reflects not only the location of our bayside community but also the most optimum visual acuity for a person’s eyesight (20/20) and the year of the exhibit’s presentation.

The artist/photographers include; Egg Harbor Township: Jerry S. Nash, Lindsay Wray; Mays Landing: Kubilay Bekirogullari, Erin Castaldi; Ocean City: Steffen Klenk; Somers Point: Lisa Merman Bender, Jude Johnston, Eloise Leupold, Donna Mohr, Dan Myers, Bill Reinert, Artemis Schleigh and Kathleen Arleth.

Through partnership and cooperation with Shore Medical Center, the physical exhibit has been hanging in the 2nd floor walkway of Shore Medical Center since August 2020. In-person viewing of the exhibit is not available to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the Arts Commission has made the exhibit available for virtual viewing through its website: https://.somersptarts.weebly.com/public-art.html.

