Shore to Offer Free Lung Cancer Screenings

SOMERS POINT — Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., but detecting lung cancer early when it is most treatable saves lives. Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ are partnering to provide free lung cancer screenings and invite eligible people to attend a consult with Shore Physicians Group primary care physician Dr. Charles Roche on Saturday, Feb. 27, between 9 am and noon at Shore Cancer Center. Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 55 and 80, are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call 609-653-3484 to make a consultation appointment.

After the consultation, participants will be scheduled for a Low Dose CT scan, which involves lying on a table for several minutes while an X-ray machine uses a low amount of radiation to take detailed images of your lungs. These free screenings will take place at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates in Northfield, NJ. Screening results will be shared with participants’ medical providers, along with recommendations for any follow-up.

At Shore Medical Center, located in Somers Point, NJ, kindness complements an extraordinary level of clinical sophistication. People are the foundation of this modern medical center where advanced technology harmonizes with compassionate care. Shore Medical Center attracts the area's best physicians, nurses, and clinicians, and is the first and only hospital in New Jersey to earn Designation as a Planetree Patient-Centered Care Hospital®. Shore Medical Center is home to six Centers of Excellence for Cancer, Cardiovascular, Neurosciences, Spine and Orthopedic, Emergency and Maternity and Pediatric care. Shore is a member of the Penn Cancer Network and has affiliations with Penn Medicine in cardiology, maternal-fetal medicine, and pulmonology. Shore also has partnerships with Onsite Neonatal Partners, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Mayo Medical Laboratories, and Advanced Radiology Solutions. For more information about Shore Medical Center, visit www.ShoreMedicalCenter.org.