Shore Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Shore Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

"Despite the many challenges brought on by the pandemic, the team at Shore Medical Center remained incredibly focused on providing the highest level of quality and safe care to our patients," said Valerie DeJoseph, Shore Medical Center's Administrative Director of Quality, Medical Staff Services & Regulatory. "We are extremely proud to have earned an ‘A’ rating by The Leapfrog Group. This prestigious honor reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire staff, leadership team and Board of Trustees."