Shore Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Shore Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
"Despite the many challenges brought on by the pandemic, the team at Shore Medical Center remained incredibly focused on providing the highest level of quality and safe care to our patients," said Valerie DeJoseph, Shore Medical Center's Administrative Director of Quality, Medical Staff Services & Regulatory. "We are extremely proud to have earned an ‘A’ rating by The Leapfrog Group. This prestigious honor reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire staff, leadership team and Board of Trustees."
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Shore Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Shore Medical Center was awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Shore Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
About Shore Medical Center
At Shore Medical Center, located in Somers Point, NJ, kindness complements an extraordinary level of clinical sophistication. People are the foundation of this modern medical center where advanced technology harmonizes with compassionate, patient-centered care. Shore Medical Center attracts the area's best physicians, nurses, and clinicians, and is home to six Centers of Excellence for Cancer, Cardiovascular, Neurosciences, Spine and Orthopedic, Emergency and Maternity and Pediatric care. Shore is a member of the Penn Cancer Network and has affiliations with Penn Medicine in cardiology, maternal-fetal medicine, and pulmonology. Shore also has partnerships with Onsite Neonatal Partners, Mayo Medical Laboratories, and Advanced Radiology Solutions. For more information about Shore Medical Center, visit www.ShoreMedicalCenter.org.