Shore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging Associates offer FREE Mammograms In Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SOMERS POINT – October is nationally recognized as breast cancer awareness month thanks to the campaign started by the National Breast Cancer Organization 35 years ago. In support of this initiative, Shore Medical Center’s Cancer Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Care Network, and Advance Shore Imaging Associates will be holding free breast cancer screenings in a COVID-safe environment on Saturday, October 24. These screenings will from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates, 2065 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ. Light refreshments will be offered.
According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more than 7,500 women in New Jersey are diagnosed each year with Breast Cancer, and more than 1,500 lose their lives to this disease. Shore’s Medical Director of Shore Cancer Center, Dr. Vijay Sandilya comments on the importance the screenings can have in saving lives.
"Breast cancer is an awful disease, but if detected early enough, the odds of survival rate increase dramatically,”said Dr. Sandilya. “The American Cancer Society recommends yearly mammograms beginning at age 40, unless there is a family history. Unfortunately, many people are putting their health on hold due to Covid-19 and the down economy in Atlantic County. Many people are uninsured or underinsured, so we are proudly partnering w Advanced Shore Imaging Associates to be offering these vitals screenings for free.”
A script or imaging order from a physician is required for screenings. Shore’s Medical Director of Shore Cancer Center, Dr. Vijay Sandilya, will be offering a clinical breast exam and will provide scripts for those who would like to participate. Dr. Alicia Daniels, radiologist with Advanced Shore Imaging Associates, will interpret and read all reports of the mammograms.
“I would like to thank Dr. Sandilya and Dr. Daniels for volunteering to participate in these screenings”, added Piskun. “Their efforts are helping our community stay happy and healthy and give the right care to our friends in need."
To book an appointment for a screening, call 609-653-3484.
About Advanced Shore Imaging
Advanced Shore Imaging Associates (ASIA) is an outpatient imaging center affiliated with Shore Medical Center. State-of-the-art equipment, compassionate staff and board certified specialty trained radiologists combine to offer the highest quality in diagnostic imaging. The services include MRI, PET/CT, CT, Ultrasound, Image Guided Biopsies, 3D Mammography, DEXA and X-ray. The Shore Road location, 3 miles from Shore Medical Center, offers convenient parking, flexible hours and an environment designed with privacy, comfort and patient care in mind. ASIA is an excellent choice for patients for all their imaging needs.
About 3D Mammography at Advanced Shore Imaging
Digital mammography still holds the gold standard for breast health imaging. ASIA's GE Senographe Essential Mammography machine provides enhanced patient comfort and features faster-motorized positioning, reducing your total procedure time. Advanced Shore Imaging offers Tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography. This gives better visualization of breast tissue. The camera moves over the breast in an arc, taking multiple, very low dose, X-rays in just a few seconds. Tiny masses and areas of concern can be seen allowing the detection of breast cancer earlier when it is most treatable. A screening mammogram is part of routine breast health. A diagnostic mammogram is used to investigate breast symptoms such as a lump, pain, nipple thickening or discharge or a change in breast size or shape. For the best in breast health, speak to your healthcare provider to make sure you are following the mammography screening guidelines and schedule your 3D mammogram.
About Shore Cancer Center
Shore Cancer Center is a proud member of the Penn Cancer Network. Since 1987, Shore Medical Center has received approval from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC), by meeting or exceeding the organization’s stringent standards for patient care. Only one in four community cancer programs nationwide are qualified to earn this level of approval. Approval is granted to those facilities that have voluntarily committed to provide the best in cancer diagnosis and treatment and are able to comply with established CoC standards. Each cancer program must undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with the CoC standards every three years. CoC-approved cancer programs throughout the nation diagnose and/or treat 80 percent of newly diagnosed cancer patients annually.
The Shore Medical Center Radiation Oncology Department is accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR). ACR Accreditation ensures that Shore’s program meets the most current and stringent standards in staffing, equipment, quality control and technical capability.
