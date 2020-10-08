Shore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging Associates offer FREE Mammograms In Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Digital mammography still holds the gold standard for breast health imaging. ASIA's GE Senographe Essential Mammography machine provides enhanced patient comfort and features faster-motorized positioning, reducing your total procedure time. Advanced Shore Imaging offers Tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography. This gives better visualization of breast tissue. The camera moves over the breast in an arc, taking multiple, very low dose, X-rays in just a few seconds. Tiny masses and areas of concern can be seen allowing the detection of breast cancer earlier when it is most treatable. A screening mammogram is part of routine breast health. A diagnostic mammogram is used to investigate breast symptoms such as a lump, pain, nipple thickening or discharge or a change in breast size or shape. For the best in breast health, speak to your healthcare provider to make sure you are following the mammography screening guidelines and schedule your 3D mammogram.