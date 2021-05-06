Sea Isle City Will Utilize “ParkMobile” App for Parking Fees This Summer

SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Police Department is partnering with ParkMobile, a top-rated mobile parking app company, to enable residents and visitors to pay for parking fees on their mobile devices. From May 15 through Labor Day (the City’s usual dates when parking fees are required at designated parking spaces), the ParkMobile app will be available at nearly 900 parking spaces around town for beachgoers, residents, and visitors.
Several years ago, Sea Isle City instituted the use of parking kiosks to collect parking fees. In addition to those kiosks, motorists can now use the ParkMobile app to park at any space that requires a parking fee.
The ParkMobile app has over 23 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app.
To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.
ParkMobile has a large base of users in New Jersey and across the Tri-State Area. There are currently over 2-million users in the state and the app is widely available at many Jersey Shore locations, including Asbury Park, Belmar, Ocean City, Cape May, Atlantic City, and Wildwood. Beyond the Garden State, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, to New York City.
“We are looking forward to the rollout of this new app to help with our parking fee program,” said Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen. “We’ve been working with the team from Park Mobile to get this program up-and-running, and we’re happy to launch this new program. The Park Mobile app is very user friendly, convenient to download and use, offers an alternative to paying at a kiosk, and allows customers to add more time to their meters with the simple touch of their phones or smart devices.”
"ParkMobile is excited to expand our availability at the Jersey Shore with the launch of Sea Isle City," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are available virtually everywhere you go in the Garden State, making it safe and easy to pay for parking."
About ParkMobile
ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.