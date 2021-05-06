Sea Isle City Will Utilize “ParkMobile” App for Parking Fees This Summer

“We are looking forward to the rollout of this new app to help with our parking fee program,” said Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen. “We’ve been working with the team from Park Mobile to get this program up-and-running, and we’re happy to launch this new program. The Park Mobile app is very user friendly, convenient to download and use, offers an alternative to paying at a kiosk, and allows customers to add more time to their meters with the simple touch of their phones or smart devices.”

"ParkMobile is excited to expand our availability at the Jersey Shore with the launch of Sea Isle City," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are available virtually everywhere you go in the Garden State, making it safe and easy to pay for parking."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.