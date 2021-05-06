Sea Isle City to use ParkMobile app for parking fees this summer

SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Police Department is partnering with ParkMobile, a top-rated mobile parking app company, to enable residents and visitors to pay for parking fees on their mobile devices.

From May 15 through Labor Day (the city’s usual dates when parking fees are required at designated parking spaces), the ParkMobile app will be available for nearly 900 parking spaces around town for beachgoers, residents and visitors.

Several years ago, Sea Isle City instituted the use of parking kiosks to collect parking fees. In addition to those kiosks, motorists can now use the ParkMobile app.

The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhones and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app.

To pay for parking using the app or website, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.