Sea Isle City Launches Vaccine Registration Assistance Program for Residents

If the resident using this vaccine registration program does not have a personal email address, the Tourism Assistant will input a City email address into the State website during the registration process. Then, the State will use the City email address to confirm the individual’s registration and also to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at a later date. The Tourism Assistant will relay any information received from the State via the City email address to that resident via telephone.

“We want to make perfectly clear that Sea Isle City residents who use our Vaccine Registration Assistance Program will not be fast-tracked ahead of others who are already registered for the vaccine – this program simply helps complete the registration process for those in need of assistance or who may not have access to a computer,” said Mayor Desiderio.

“We all must be patient throughout the vaccination process, because it may take several weeks – or longer – before you are given a vaccination date,” added the Mayor. “This can be a lengthy procedure; however, our public health officials are doing all they can to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed as quickly as possible and to bring this pandemic to an end.”