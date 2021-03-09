 Skip to main content
Saint Patrick’s Beach Tags Have Sold Out, Seasonal Beach Tags Are On Sale Now
Saint Patrick's Beach Tags Have Sold Out, Seasonal Beach Tags Are On Sale Now

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City’s 2021 Commemorative Saint Patrick’s Beach Tags have sold out.

2021 Seasonal Beach Tags are currently on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each at Sea Isle City’s Welcome Center, 300 JFK Boulevard, Monday thru Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Only cash or checks are accepted at the Welcome Center.

Due to COVID-19, the Welcome Center’s lobby is closed to the public; however, beach tags are on sale through a walk-up window next to the Welcome Center’s front doors.

2021 Seasonal Beach Tags are also on sale at the Beach Tag Vending Machine in the Lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. The Vending Machine accepts cash only and does not give change.

For more info about Sea Isle City Beach Tags, please phone 609-263-8687, ext. 101.

