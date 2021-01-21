Rutgers Cooperative Extension Gardening Education Series Classes Now Open for Enrollment

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is proud to announce that it is joining with other Rutgers Cooperative Extensions to offer the Gardening Education Series in 2021. The virtual education series will take place on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from February 3 through May 12. This series will provide an opportunity for participants to learn about horticulture and plant identification.
The 2021 program is open to residents of Cape May County. No prior experience is necessary. The program consists of 15 online sessions delivered by content specialists and 5 prerecorded webinars, plus additional elective content. Virtual classroom instruction will run February 3rd – May 12th, Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8:30pm. Additional weekly open classroom discussions will be scheduled and run by the Program Coordinator to enable review and discussion of content at a local, smaller group level. Courses cover the following topics: botany, soils, plant nutrition and fertilizers, composting, entomology, plant pathology and diagnostics, woody ornamentals and trees, conifers and broadleaf evergreens, pruning, herbaceous plants, turf and weed management, growing tree and small fruits, vegetables, integrated pest management, storm water management on home grounds, animal damage and wildlife control, pesticide safety and use, and common diseases and pests in home gardens.
The cost for the Rutgers Gardening Education Series is $200 and registration is due by January 22, 2021. To register for the upcoming educational series or for more information, please contact Jen Sawyer, ANR County Program Associate for Commercial Agriculture, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County by email at sawyer@njaes.rutgers.edu or by calling 609-465-5115, ext. 3653.
For more information about Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Cape May County, visit our website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or follow us on Facebook at @CMCRUTGERSEXT.
