Rotary Club OC-UT to Display More Than 100 Flags For Heroes with Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 11th at Upper Township Veterans Park

The Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township will hold a special Flags For Heroes ceremony Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 1 pm, at the Osprey Point / Upper Twp. Veterans Park, 1731 US 9 Ocean View, NJ.

The Flags for Heroes program will include presentations by Retired Major General Craig Cosgrave of the New Jersey Air National Guard and Marco Polo Smigliani, four-time purple heart recipient, U.S Marine. Other guests are also invited.

A Flags For Heroes sponsorship campaign was held this Fall to recognizes Heroes by flying an American Flag in their Honor. A keepsake will be attached to the flag naming the Hero and their Sponsor.

The Rotary Club noted that Heroes come from many walks of life such as veterans, hospital workers, first responders, moms, dads or anyone that has made a difference in the lives of others.

The 7ft flags along with the keepsake were sponsored for $50 and will be displayed for ten days at Veterans Park.

Proceeds from the Flag Sponsorship will support the Rotary Club’s Local Youth Programs in Ocean City and Upper Township.

Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township: To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club President Randi Scheck (m) 609.412.3459. > http://ocutrotary.org | www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary