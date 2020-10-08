Rotary Club OC-UT Oct. 1st Online Program - Denise Venturini-South, Director of Cape Hope

A detailed article about homeless in Cape May County and Cape Hope services can be found in the Cape May Herald article from Sept. 2019, linked here > http://bit.ly/CapeHopeHeraldarticleSep2019

Cape Hope website > https://capehopecares.org/

The Zoom link for the Oct. 8th , 6:30 pm session will be on the Rotary Club website > http://ocutrotary.org

Rotary Inter-Clubs, guests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.

Please RSVP for Oct. 8th here > http://bit.ly/Rotary08OctHomeless

Rotary - Flags For Heroes

Who is your HERO? The Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township “Flags For Heroes” campaign this Fall is nearing its conclusion and a special ceremony will be held Sunday, Oct. 11th. This project honors local heroes and the funds raised will benefit local youth programs here in Ocean City and Upper Township.