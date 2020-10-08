Rotary Club OC-UT Oct. 1st Online Program - Denise Venturini-South, Director of Cape Hope

The Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township online program for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be Denise Venturini-South, Director of Cape Hope, an advocacy group for the homeless in Cape May.
To RSVP for this Rotary program and post any questions, click here > http://bit.ly/Rotary08OctHomeless
According to the Cape Hope annual report for 2019, the organization provided food, a bed and spiritual guidance to 199 homeless people during 30 days of “Code Blue” in Cape May County.
Cape Hope purchases bus passes to provide transportation to warming centers during Code Blue.
In Cape May County, a Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Cape Hope relies on the kindness and generosity of others. If you or someone you know is looking for a way to get involved to help the homeless, this is the place to be.
Their website lists several volunteer positions that are needed, including: Education, IT Software, Fundraising, Grant Writing, Client Intake Volunteer, and many more. Interested individuals can send email to
capehopecares@gmail.com for more information.
A detailed article about homeless in Cape May County and Cape Hope services can be found in the Cape May Herald article from Sept. 2019, linked here > http://bit.ly/CapeHopeHeraldarticleSep2019
Cape Hope website > https://capehopecares.org/
The Zoom link for the Oct. 8th , 6:30 pm session will be on the Rotary Club website > http://ocutrotary.org
Rotary Inter-Clubs, guests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Rotary - Flags For Heroes
Who is your HERO? The Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township “Flags For Heroes” campaign this Fall is nearing its conclusion and a special ceremony will be held Sunday, Oct. 11th. This project honors local heroes and the funds raised will benefit local youth programs here in Ocean City and Upper Township.
A Flags For Heroes Sponsor recognizes Heroes by flying an American Flag in their Honor. A keepsake will be attached to the flag naming the Hero and their Sponsor. Heroes come from many walks of life such as veterans, hospital workers, first responders, moms, dads or anyone that has made a difference in the lives of others. The 7ft flags along with the keepsake will be sponsored for $50 and displayed for ten days at Veterans Park.
To honor a hero in your life, Flags For Heroes Sponsorships can be purchased several ways.
- Contact a member of the Rotary Club
- Visit the Rotary Club website at www.ocutRotary.org and download a copy of the FFH application to mail in with your check
Future Rotary Online “Zoom” Program Highlights:
10/11 (Sunday) Flags For Heroes (Upper Twp. Veterans Park)
10/15 Board meeting
10/22 Club Program meeting / Speaker
10/29 tbd
All meetings are on Thursdays @ 6:30 pm.
Previous Rotary Programs Recordings: Oct. 1st - Rotary Club visit by Denise Poole with Heart 2 Heart Services meeting recording, shared on Facebook > http://bit.ly/Rotary01Oct2020Heart2Heart
Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township: To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club President Randi Scheck (m) 609.412.3459. > http://ocutrotary.org | www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary
