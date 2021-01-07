Rotary Club OC-UT Jan. 7th Online Program - Jim Jeffries, author of “The Bay Rat Kid”

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, Jan. 7, will be Jim Jeffries, author of the book “The Bay Rat Kid,” about his early years growing up in Ocean City.

Jeffries was born in 1938 and lived at 1116 Bay Ave. His book describes experiences growing up in our Jersey Shore community and living nearby three boatyards.

He attended Central Avenue School, the current offices of the Ocean City Police Department.

His family had a long history in the city and his father, Leroy Jeffries, was postmaster for Ocean City from 1936-54. Leroy was born in 1895 and before becoming postmaster he operated Ocean City Market House at 860 Asbury Ave., on the north side of the building where Domino’s Pizza is now located.

Jim Jeffries is a member of the Asbury Park Rotary Club. His connection with Rotary started in 1956 when he was named Ocean City Rotary Club “Boy of the Year.”

