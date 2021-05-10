CAPE MAY — Rev. Jeanette Block, of Cape May, N.J., shown here at Cape May United Methodist Church where she is pastor, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for May. She was nominated for the honor by Cape May MAC Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart for her ongoing support of the organization. “It’s our way to honor and thank her for her time on the Cape May MAC Volunteer team, graciously making sure we always had access to Lyle Hall and being a strong and consistent advocate for the organization and volunteers,” said Stewart. Block has been a staunch supporter of the organization since she began as pastor of the church in July 2015, graciously allowing the organization continued access to the church’s meeting space, Lyle Hall, for pot-luck staff dinners, staff and volunteer training and orientations, and for the popular Lunch & Learn lectures Cape May MAC offers throughout the year. Rev. Block will be retiring as pastor of the church on June 27. Cape May MAC has public tours and events open to the public now. For information, visit capemaymac.org. For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Volunteer & Membership Engagement Manager Kelly Redington, at kredington@capemaymac.org. Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit capemaymac.org. For Cape May COVID-19 information, visit capemaystrong.org.
Rev. Jeanette Block is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for May
Related to this story
Most Popular
WOODBINE —Woodbine’s always intrepid Green Team led volunteers again braved our recent multi-seasonal weather this year to distribute trees to…
An Innovative, Multicultural and Affordable Mental Health and Wellness Center opens its doors in South Jersey to help people affected by COVID-19
The Con-Vivir Wellness Hub, an initiative of Allies in Caring, will offer free and affordable in-person and virtual counseling and educational…
WILDWOOD — The Pour Into Summer Wine Festival will take place noon to 5 p.m. May 22 and 23 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave.
EGG HARBOR CITY — With the support of the SustainableEHC Green Team and the Coalition for a Safe Community, residents of Egg Harbor City are f…
SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will hold the annual community wide yard sale Saturday, May 8.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As part of the Egg Harbor Township School District’s mission to build creative, innovative STEAM learning experiences, F…
SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center received an A grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Foundation will host a Benefit on the Boardwalk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Stockton Univers…
SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Police Department is partnering with ParkMobile, a top-rated mobile parking app company, to enable residents…
AMVETS Department of New Jersey is at 415 Shore Road in Somers Point. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE