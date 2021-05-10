Rev. Jeanette Block is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for May

CAPE MAY — Rev. Jeanette Block, of Cape May, N.J., shown here at Cape May United Methodist Church where she is pastor, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for May. She was nominated for the honor by Cape May MAC Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart for her ongoing support of the organization. “It’s our way to honor and thank her for her time on the Cape May MAC Volunteer team, graciously making sure we always had access to Lyle Hall and being a strong and consistent advocate for the organization and volunteers,” said Stewart. Block has been a staunch supporter of the organization since she began as pastor of the church in July 2015, graciously allowing the organization continued access to the church’s meeting space, Lyle Hall, for pot-luck staff dinners, staff and volunteer training and orientations, and for the popular Lunch & Learn lectures Cape May MAC offers throughout the year. Rev. Block will be retiring as pastor of the church on June 27. Cape May MAC has public tours and events open to the public now. For information, visit capemaymac.org. For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Volunteer & Membership Engagement Manager Kelly Redington, at kredington@capemaymac.org. Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit capemaymac.org. For Cape May COVID-19 information, visit capemaystrong.org.