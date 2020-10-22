REICH REPORT: COVID-19 stress and your money

COVID-19 hasn’t just affected our physical and mental health; it has affected our money in several ways. Of course, the obvious way COVID-19 has affected our money was during the month of March when the market dropped over 30% in only 11 days which was the fastest 30% decline in history. Fortunately, since then the market has recovered beyond almost anyone’s expectations to date. The problem is while the market has recovered, many of us have not either financially or psychologically. There is a concern among many investors that the market can or will drop just as quickly again if we see another dramatic rise in cases or if the election goes a certain way. These fears have caused some investors to not fully embrace the market even though the worst is likely long behind us.

In previous articles, I have referenced the Dalbar study which is updated periodically to reflect how investors perform vs. the market itself. The study is used to show how poorly we as investors have done when compared to the markets. As the studies have shown time and again, investors commonly underperform by 5%+ per year (an enormous amount) when compared to the markets themselves. The reason for this underperformance is due to the behaviors of investors. The market is not like you and I because it has no emotions. It simply is. We, on the other hand, are constantly bombarded with information regarding a pandemic, elections, trade wars, etc. which causes us to question what we think the market might do in the coming weeks, months and years. We try to interpret what these actions or events will mean for the markets going forward, and we start to guess whether now is a good time to get into or out of the market. The reality is that if your risk tolerance suggest that you should be in the market, then you should be in the market and stay there. If your situation has changed due to age, retirement nearing, etc. then it is time to re-evaluate your risk tolerance. But if your situation has not changed, then neither should your investments. Stop trying to guess something that none of us are capable of guessing. We simply have no way of knowing if the market will go up or down in the short term, we only know what it has done over longer time periods.