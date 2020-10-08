Randy Brecker to headline South Jersey Jazz Society Event

The South Jersey Jazz Society is proud to announce that multi grammy award winning jazz trumpeter Randy Brecker will highlight the 2020 OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz@the Point that will be held in Somers Point at various venues. This event will run from November 13-15. Randy will appear at the Gateway Playhouse, Higbee and Bay Ave., on Saturday, November 14 for two shows. Admission is $30.

Randy Brecker has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B and rock for more than four decades. His trumpet and flugelhorn performances have graced hundreds of albums by a wide range of artists from James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen and Parliament/Funkadelic to Frank Sinatra, Steely Dan, Jaco Pastorius and Frank Zappa.

This program is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs

Additional funding is provided by Shore Medical Center