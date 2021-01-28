Professors Create Scholarship for Student Research at Stockton

GALLOWAY — Professor of Marine Biology Matthew Landau and his wife, Brenda, an adjunct professor in the same field, have taught at Stockton University for more than 30 years and know the educational value of student research.

But they also know the time and cost of doing research can create barriers for many students, who may already be juggling a job along with their coursework.

The couple, who live in Linwood, recently created the Marine Science Faculty Research Scholarship for Underrepresented Groups to assist a student from a traditionally underrepresented and underserved population in pursuing a research project under the guidance of a Marine Science faculty member. The annual $3,000 award will help fund supplies and travel related to the research.

In establishing this fund, the Landaus hope to play a small role in increasing the diversity of marine science students while also removing some of the financial barriers.

“We wanted to do something to promote interest in the earth sciences, but also help the best students do research,” Matthew Landau said.

The couple is targeting typically underrepresented students to help promote role models who can inspire others to consider marine science as a career.