Police Activities League of Atlantic County preparing to open a full summer camp operation this summer.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League (EHT PAL), which is transitioning to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County has been preparing to open a full summer camp operation this summer. “Last year's summer camp was a little different from our normal summer camp due to COVID-19 19. We had fewer campers, plenty of social distancing, hand washing stations and zero trips, but we still managed to provide a summer of fun activities with no known infections at the camp”, said Police Activities League of Atlantic County Executive Director Hector Tavarez. “We have been planning since the end of last camp for both a COVID and normal summer Camp in 2021.” The PAL has plenty of open space on our 4 campuses with over 120 acres of controlled outdoor space. We will have limited field trips, go-kart rides, laser tag, zip-lining, fishing, kayaking, basketball, gaga ball, a playground and many more outside activities all on site. In addition, the multiple campuses have over 29,000 square feet of indoor space.
If COVID-19 is still a major factor, we will continue with our successful operation from last summer. Temperatures of campers and parents dropping off will be taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.3 degrees or higher will not be allowed to stay on campus. Handwashing and disinfecting stations will be in abundance and will be required upon entrance and throughout the day. Safe health practices will be taught and enforced.
Registration for the 2021 summer camp is now open with no registration fee and discounted rates until April 15, 2021.
We are also excited to announce that we are in discussions with Mullica Twp., Egg Harbor City, and Cape May County to offer satellite services and transportation to our main campus summer camp activities. “We are so excited about this new addition of services! We have known for years that these areas were underserved and could use a quality summer camp experience.” Said Hector Tavarez.
The Police Activities League of Atlantic County is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers various educational opportunities for kids of all ages, fostering creativity and encouraging positive relations between police, youth and the community. Our programs include:
Little PAL’s Preschool- serving infants to 5 years old with before and after care for grades K-4th. We accept Rutgers’s Southern Regional Child Care Resource. Ready to Ride OHV Park- a 35-acre facility with 8 miles of dirt bike, ATV and go-kart trails.
Other programs include SHOP with a Cop, Bigger PAL’s before and after care for grades 5th- 8th, STEM workshops, our world ranked competitive robotics’ teams known as the ENFORCERS, laser tag, VR and video game room.43
We also have Buddy's Farm, horse sanctuary and community farm, a 60 acre working farm with horses, goats, chickens, ducks, a miniature cow and community garden. The farm is home to our Summer Camp on the Farm.
Our latest addition is Buddy's Adventure Zone, STEM and summer camp building. A 14,000 square feet building that will provide a much-needed expansion for our world caliber Seaperch and First Tech Challenge teams, as well as our year around STEM workshops and of course, our summer camp.
Register for our Summer Camp program today at EHTPAL.org or call our main office at (609)-645-8413. Space is limited and now more than ever, Every Kid Needs a PAL!